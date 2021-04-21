COVID-19 World Adhesive Tapes Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary
Adhesive tape refers to any one of a variety of combinations of a backing materials coated with an adhesive. Different backing materials and adhesives can be used depending on the intended use.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Polypropylene
Paper
PVC
Others
By End-User / Application
Automotive
Building and Construction
Electrical and Electronics
Healthcare
Commodity Packaging
Others
By Company
3M
Nitto
Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)
Lintec
Intertape Polymer Group
Shurtape Technologies
Avery Dennison (Yongle)
Achem (YC Group)
Scapa
Teraoka
ORAFOL Europe GmbH
Denka
Stokvis Tapes
Shanghai Smith Adhesive
Zhongshan Crown Adhesive
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Adhesive Tapes Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Adhesive Tapes Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Adhesive Tapes Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Adhesive Tapes Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Adhesive Tapes Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Adhesive Tapes Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Adhesive Tapes Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Adhesive Tapes Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
….. continued
