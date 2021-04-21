COVID-19 World Adhesive Tapes Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

Adhesive tape refers to any one of a variety of combinations of a backing materials coated with an adhesive. Different backing materials and adhesives can be used depending on the intended use.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Adhesive Tapes , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Adhesive Tapes market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Polypropylene

Paper

PVC

Others

By End-User / Application

Automotive

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Healthcare

Commodity Packaging

Others

By Company

3M

Nitto

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Lintec

Intertape Polymer Group

Shurtape Technologies

Avery Dennison (Yongle)

Achem (YC Group)

Scapa

Teraoka

ORAFOL Europe GmbH

Denka

Stokvis Tapes

Shanghai Smith Adhesive

Zhongshan Crown Adhesive

