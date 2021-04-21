Global Antitranspirant Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Film-forming Type

Metabolic Inhibitors Type

Others

By Application

Garden, Turf & Ornamental

Crops

Others

By Company

Miller Chemical & Fertilizer

Wilt-Pruf Products

PBI-Gordon Corporation

Yates

Wilbur-Ellis

Bonide

ADAMA

AGROBEST AUSTRALIA

Sumi Agro

Coastal AgroBusiness

Aquatrols

Beijing Shenlanlin

Shanghai Zhilv

Zhengzhou Love Parker Chemical

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Film-forming Type

Figure Film-forming Type Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Film-forming Type Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Film-forming Type Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Film-forming Type Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Metabolic Inhibitors Type

Figure Metabolic Inhibitors Type Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Metabolic Inhibitors Type Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Metabolic Inhibitors Type

…continued

