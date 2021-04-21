COVID-19 World Activated Carbon Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary
Activated carbon, also called activated charcoal, activated coal, or carbon activates, is a form of carbon processed to have small, low-volume pores that increase the surface area available for adsorption or chemical reactions. Activated is sometimes substituted with active. Due to its high degree of micro porosity, just one gram of activated carbon has a surface area in excess of 500 m2, as determined by gas adsorption. An activation level sufficient for useful application may be attained solely from high surface area; however, further chemical treatment often enhances adsorption properties. Activated charcoal is considered to be the most effective single agent available Activated carbon is usually derived from charcoal and increasingly, high-porosity bio char.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Activated Carbon , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers
Activated Carbon market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Powdered Activated Carbon
Granular Activated Carbon
Extruded Activated Carbon
Others
By End-User / Application
Water Treatment
Industrial Processes
Food & Beverage
Pharma
Others
By Company
Calgon Carbon Corporation
Cabot(Norit)
CECA
Jacobi Carbons (OSAKA GAS)
Carbotech
Ingevity (MWV)
Donau Chemie Group
CPL Carbon Link
KURARY
Silcarbon Aktivkohle
Eurocarb
Sorbent
EUROQUARZ
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Activated Carbon Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Activated Carbon Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Activated Carbon Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Activated Carbon Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Activated Carbon Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Activated Carbon Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Activated Carbon Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Activated Carbon Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Activated Carbon Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Activated Carbon Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Activated Carbon Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
….. continued
