Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Outlook – Rising Demand, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key 2026

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market is valued approximately at USD 3.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Antibacterial susceptibility testing is used to determine the specific drugs which can affect the particular bacteria. These tests provide guidance to the physician in drug preference and dosage for difficult-to-treat infections. The antimicrobial tests can provide better treatment facilities to cooperate with the complex situation which affects individuals of all ages and races. Rising incidences of antibacterial-resistant infections, increased funding, research grants, public-private investments, increasing government initiatives and focus on infection control in healthcare settings are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) based in the U.S. estimated that antibacterial resistance can cause more than 23,000 deaths and 2 million infections each year. Also, it is estimated that over 25,000 deaths owing to antibacterial-resistant infections caused in Europe every year. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for antimicrobial susceptibility tests, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, high cost of automated antimicrobial susceptibility testing systems, coupled with unfavorable reimbursement scenario are the few factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising incidence of antibiotic-resistant infections, coupled with the well-established awareness programs for precision medicine and the use of antimicrobial testing in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to increasingly becoming saturated and manufacturers and suppliers of antimicrobial susceptibility test products in the countries like China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

HiMedia Laboratories

Biomerieux

Alifax

Becton Dickinson, and Company

Creative Diagnostics

Resistell AG

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Merck KGaA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Automated Laboratory Instruments

Culture and Growth Media

Consumables

By Type:

Antibacterial Testing

Antifungal Testing

Antiparasitic Testing

Others

By Application:

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Epidemiology

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by Product, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Dynamics

3.1. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

5.4.2. Automated Laboratory Instruments

5.4.3. Culture and Growth Media

5.4.4. Consumables

Chapter 6. Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Antibacterial Testing

6.4.2. Antifungal Testing

