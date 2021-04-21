Consumer Flower Market: key insights, top players, business overview, industry trends and challenges during the forecast year 2021-2027 | Dümmen Orange, Syngenta Flowers, Finlays

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Consumer Flower Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global keyword market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global keyword market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Consumer Flower market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Consumer Flower market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Consumer Flower market.
This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Consumer Flower market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Dümmen Orange, Syngenta Flowers, Finlays, Beekenkamp, Karuturi, Oserian, Selecta One, Washington Bulb, Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio, Carzan Flowers, Rosebud, Kariki, Multiflora, Karen Roses, Harvest Flower, Queens Group, Ball Horticultural
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|
Rose
Carnation
Lilium
Chrysanthemum and Gerbera
Other
|Market Segment by Application:
| Personal Use
Gift
Conference & Activities
Other
TOC
1 Consumer Flower Market Overview
1.1 Consumer Flower Product Overview
1.2 Consumer Flower Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Rose
1.2.2 Carnation
1.2.3 Lilium
1.2.4 Chrysanthemum and Gerbera
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Global Consumer Flower Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Consumer Flower Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Consumer Flower Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Consumer Flower Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Consumer Flower Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Consumer Flower Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Consumer Flower Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Consumer Flower Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Consumer Flower Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Consumer Flower Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Consumer Flower Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Consumer Flower Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Consumer Flower Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Consumer Flower Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Consumer Flower Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Consumer Flower Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Consumer Flower Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Consumer Flower Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Consumer Flower Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Consumer Flower Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Consumer Flower Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Consumer Flower Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Consumer Flower Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Consumer Flower as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Consumer Flower Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Consumer Flower Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Consumer Flower Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Consumer Flower Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Consumer Flower Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Consumer Flower Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Consumer Flower Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Consumer Flower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Consumer Flower Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Consumer Flower Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Consumer Flower Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Consumer Flower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Consumer Flower Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Consumer Flower Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Consumer Flower Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Consumer Flower Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Consumer Flower Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Consumer Flower Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Consumer Flower Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Consumer Flower Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Consumer Flower Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Consumer Flower Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Consumer Flower Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Consumer Flower Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Consumer Flower Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Flower Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Flower Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Consumer Flower by Application
4.1 Consumer Flower Segment by Application
4.1.1 Personal Use
4.1.2 Gift
4.1.3 Conference & Activities
4.1.4 Other
4.2 Global Consumer Flower Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Consumer Flower Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Consumer Flower Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Consumer Flower Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Consumer Flower by Application
4.5.2 Europe Consumer Flower by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Consumer Flower by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Consumer Flower by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Consumer Flower by Application 5 North America Consumer Flower Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Consumer Flower Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Consumer Flower Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Consumer Flower Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Consumer Flower Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 United States Consumer Flower Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Consumer Flower Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.3 Mexico Consumer Flower Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Consumer Flower Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Consumer Flower Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Consumer Flower Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Consumer Flower Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Consumer Flower Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Consumer Flower Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Consumer Flower Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 UK Consumer Flower Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Consumer Flower Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Consumer Flower Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Consumer Flower Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Consumer Flower Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Consumer Flower Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Consumer Flower Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Consumer Flower Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Consumer Flower Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Consumer Flower Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Consumer Flower Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Consumer Flower Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Consumer Flower Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Indonesia Consumer Flower Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Thailand Consumer Flower Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Malaysia Consumer Flower Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Philippines Consumer Flower Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Vietnam Consumer Flower Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Consumer Flower Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Consumer Flower Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Consumer Flower Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Consumer Flower Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Consumer Flower Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Brazil Consumer Flower Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Consumer Flower Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Flower Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Flower Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Flower Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Flower Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Consumer Flower Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 GCC Countries Consumer Flower Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 Egypt Consumer Flower Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.4 South Africa Consumer Flower Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Consumer Flower Business
10.1 Dümmen Orange
10.1.1 Dümmen Orange Corporation Information
10.1.2 Dümmen Orange Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Dümmen Orange Consumer Flower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Dümmen Orange Consumer Flower Products Offered
10.1.5 Dümmen Orange Recent Development
10.2 Syngenta Flowers
10.2.1 Syngenta Flowers Corporation Information
10.2.2 Syngenta Flowers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Syngenta Flowers Consumer Flower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Dümmen Orange Consumer Flower Products Offered
10.2.5 Syngenta Flowers Recent Development
10.3 Finlays
10.3.1 Finlays Corporation Information
10.3.2 Finlays Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Finlays Consumer Flower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Finlays Consumer Flower Products Offered
10.3.5 Finlays Recent Development
10.4 Beekenkamp
10.4.1 Beekenkamp Corporation Information
10.4.2 Beekenkamp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Beekenkamp Consumer Flower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Beekenkamp Consumer Flower Products Offered
10.4.5 Beekenkamp Recent Development
10.5 Karuturi
10.5.1 Karuturi Corporation Information
10.5.2 Karuturi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Karuturi Consumer Flower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Karuturi Consumer Flower Products Offered
10.5.5 Karuturi Recent Development
10.6 Oserian
10.6.1 Oserian Corporation Information
10.6.2 Oserian Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Oserian Consumer Flower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Oserian Consumer Flower Products Offered
10.6.5 Oserian Recent Development
10.7 Selecta One
10.7.1 Selecta One Corporation Information
10.7.2 Selecta One Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Selecta One Consumer Flower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Selecta One Consumer Flower Products Offered
10.7.5 Selecta One Recent Development
10.8 Washington Bulb
10.8.1 Washington Bulb Corporation Information
10.8.2 Washington Bulb Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Washington Bulb Consumer Flower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Washington Bulb Consumer Flower Products Offered
10.8.5 Washington Bulb Recent Development
10.9 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio
10.9.1 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio Corporation Information
10.9.2 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio Consumer Flower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio Consumer Flower Products Offered
10.9.5 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio Recent Development
10.10 Carzan Flowers
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Consumer Flower Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Carzan Flowers Consumer Flower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Carzan Flowers Recent Development
10.11 Rosebud
10.11.1 Rosebud Corporation Information
10.11.2 Rosebud Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Rosebud Consumer Flower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Rosebud Consumer Flower Products Offered
10.11.5 Rosebud Recent Development
10.12 Kariki
10.12.1 Kariki Corporation Information
10.12.2 Kariki Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Kariki Consumer Flower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Kariki Consumer Flower Products Offered
10.12.5 Kariki Recent Development
10.13 Multiflora
10.13.1 Multiflora Corporation Information
10.13.2 Multiflora Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Multiflora Consumer Flower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Multiflora Consumer Flower Products Offered
10.13.5 Multiflora Recent Development
10.14 Karen Roses
10.14.1 Karen Roses Corporation Information
10.14.2 Karen Roses Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Karen Roses Consumer Flower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Karen Roses Consumer Flower Products Offered
10.14.5 Karen Roses Recent Development
10.15 Harvest Flower
10.15.1 Harvest Flower Corporation Information
10.15.2 Harvest Flower Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Harvest Flower Consumer Flower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Harvest Flower Consumer Flower Products Offered
10.15.5 Harvest Flower Recent Development
10.16 Queens Group
10.16.1 Queens Group Corporation Information
10.16.2 Queens Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Queens Group Consumer Flower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Queens Group Consumer Flower Products Offered
10.16.5 Queens Group Recent Development
10.17 Ball Horticultural
10.17.1 Ball Horticultural Corporation Information
10.17.2 Ball Horticultural Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Ball Horticultural Consumer Flower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Ball Horticultural Consumer Flower Products Offered
10.17.5 Ball Horticultural Recent Development 11 Consumer Flower Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Consumer Flower Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Consumer Flower Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
