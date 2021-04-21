Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Key drivers and restraints, regional outlook, end user applicants, industry insights and forecast year 2021-2027 | BASF, Novamont, Organix Solutions, BioBag

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global keyword market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global keyword market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

BASF, Novamont, Organix Solutions, BioBag, Plastiroll, PLASTIKA KRITIS, RKW Group, Sunplac, Iris Polymers, Kingfa, Biolegeen Market Segment by Product Type:

Starch-based

Starch Blend with PLA

Others Market Segment by Application: Fruits & Vegetables

Grains

Horticultural

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market

TOC

1 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Overview

1.1 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Product Overview

1.2 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Starch-based

1.2.2 Starch Blend with PLA

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Biodegradable Plastic Mulches as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches by Application

4.1 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Segment by Application

4.1.1 Fruits & Vegetables

4.1.2 Grains

4.1.3 Horticultural

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches by Application

4.5.2 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Mulches by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches by Application 5 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 United States Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.3 Mexico Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 UK Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Indonesia Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Thailand Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Malaysia Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Philippines Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Vietnam Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Brazil Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 GCC Countries Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 Egypt Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.4 South Africa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Business

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 BASF Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BASF Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Development

10.2 Novamont

10.2.1 Novamont Corporation Information

10.2.2 Novamont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Novamont Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 BASF Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered

10.2.5 Novamont Recent Development

10.3 Organix Solutions

10.3.1 Organix Solutions Corporation Information

10.3.2 Organix Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Organix Solutions Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Organix Solutions Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered

10.3.5 Organix Solutions Recent Development

10.4 BioBag

10.4.1 BioBag Corporation Information

10.4.2 BioBag Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 BioBag Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 BioBag Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered

10.4.5 BioBag Recent Development

10.5 Plastiroll

10.5.1 Plastiroll Corporation Information

10.5.2 Plastiroll Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Plastiroll Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Plastiroll Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered

10.5.5 Plastiroll Recent Development

10.6 PLASTIKA KRITIS

10.6.1 PLASTIKA KRITIS Corporation Information

10.6.2 PLASTIKA KRITIS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 PLASTIKA KRITIS Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 PLASTIKA KRITIS Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered

10.6.5 PLASTIKA KRITIS Recent Development

10.7 RKW Group

10.7.1 RKW Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 RKW Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 RKW Group Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 RKW Group Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered

10.7.5 RKW Group Recent Development

10.8 Sunplac

10.8.1 Sunplac Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sunplac Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Sunplac Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Sunplac Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered

10.8.5 Sunplac Recent Development

10.9 Iris Polymers

10.9.1 Iris Polymers Corporation Information

10.9.2 Iris Polymers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Iris Polymers Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Iris Polymers Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered

10.9.5 Iris Polymers Recent Development

10.10 Kingfa

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Kingfa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Kingfa Recent Development

10.11 Biolegeen

10.11.1 Biolegeen Corporation Information

10.11.2 Biolegeen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Biolegeen Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Biolegeen Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered

10.11.5 Biolegeen Recent Development 11 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

