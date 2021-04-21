COVID-19 World Sodium Hydroxide Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary

Sodium hydroxide is also known as caustic soda, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Sodium Hydroxide , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Sodium Hydroxide market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Liquid Caustic Soda

Solid Caustic Soda

Sodium Caustic Soda

By End-User / Application

Pulp and paper

Textiles

Soap and detergents

By Company

Dow Chemical

OxyChem

Axiall

Olin Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tosoh

Ineos Chlor

Asahi Glass

Covestro

Shin-Etsu Chemical

AkzoNobel

Hanwha Chemical

Solvay

LG Chemical

Tokuyama Corp

SABIC

Kemira

Basf

Aditya Birla Chemicals

GACL

ChemChina

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical

Xinjiang Tianye

Shaanxi Beiyuan Group

Shandong Jinling

SP Chemical(Taixing)

Shandong Haili Chemical

Shandong Huatai Group

Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals

Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo)

Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride

Zhejiang Juhua

Henan Shenma Chhlorine Alkali

Sinopec Qilu Petrochemical

Tianyuan Group

Shandong Dadi Salt Chemical

Befar Group

Inner Mongolia Elion Chemical

Shanghai Chlor-alkali

Two Lions (Zhangjiagang)

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Sodium Hydroxide Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Sodium Hydroxide Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Sodium Hydroxide Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Sodium Hydroxide Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Sodium Hydroxide Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Sodium Hydroxide Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

…continued

