COVID-19 World Sodium Hydroxide Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary
Sodium hydroxide is also known as caustic soda, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Sodium Hydroxide , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Sodium Hydroxide market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Liquid Caustic Soda
Solid Caustic Soda
Sodium Caustic Soda
By End-User / Application
Pulp and paper
Textiles
Soap and detergents
By Company
Dow Chemical
OxyChem
Axiall
Olin Corporation
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Tosoh
Ineos Chlor
Asahi Glass
Covestro
Shin-Etsu Chemical
AkzoNobel
Hanwha Chemical
Solvay
LG Chemical
Tokuyama Corp
SABIC
Kemira
Basf
Aditya Birla Chemicals
GACL
ChemChina
Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical
Xinjiang Tianye
Shaanxi Beiyuan Group
Shandong Jinling
SP Chemical(Taixing)
Shandong Haili Chemical
Shandong Huatai Group
Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals
Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo)
Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride
Zhejiang Juhua
Henan Shenma Chhlorine Alkali
Sinopec Qilu Petrochemical
Tianyuan Group
Shandong Dadi Salt Chemical
Befar Group
Inner Mongolia Elion Chemical
Shanghai Chlor-alkali
Two Lions (Zhangjiagang)
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Sodium Hydroxide Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Sodium Hydroxide Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Sodium Hydroxide Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Sodium Hydroxide Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Sodium Hydroxide Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Sodium Hydroxide Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
…continued
