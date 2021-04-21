COVID-19 World ASA Resin Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

ASA is a copolymer of SAN and acrylic rubber, and it is a highly functional plastic with excellent weatherability while maintaining most of the advantages of ABS. Thanks to its excellent retention of physical properties and appearances in Household applications for a long time, it is used as a material for automobile exterior, construction and furniture finishing sheet, etc.

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

General Grade

Extrusion Grade

Heat Resistant Grade

By End-User / Application

Automotive

Construction

Electronics

Household

Toys, Sports & Leisure

Others

By Company

Chi Mei Corporation

LG Chem

INEOS Styrolution

SABIC

FCFC

Kumho Petrochemical

JSR Corporation

UMG ABS,Ltd.

LOTTE Advanced Materials

NIPPON A&L

