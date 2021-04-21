COVID-19 World Acrylonitrile Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary
Acrylonitrile is an organic compound with the formula CH2CHCN. It is a clear, colorless liquid with a slightly pungent odor. And it is also a hazardous chemical substance and regulated as such throughout most of the world. Acrylonitrile is an important monomer for the manufacture of useful plastics such as polyacrylonitrile. It is reactive and toxic at low doses.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Acrylonitrile , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Acrylonitrile market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Propylene Method
Propane Method
By End-User / Application
Acrylic Fibres
ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene)
SAN (styrene-acrylonitrile)
Acrylamide
NBR (nitrile-butadiene-rubber)
By Company
Ineos
Ascend performance Materials
Cornerstone
Unigel
AnQore
Saratovorgsintez Saratov
Repsol Chemicals
Petkim
Taekwang Industrial
Formosa Plastics
Shanghai Secco Petrochemical
CPDC
Anqing Petrochemical
Asahi Kasei
Jilin Petrochemical Company
Wanda Petrochemical
Shandong Qilu Petrochemical Qitai Petrochemical
Reliance Industries
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Acrylonitrile Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Acrylonitrile Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Acrylonitrile Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Acrylonitrile Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Acrylonitrile Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Acrylonitrile Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Acrylonitrile Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
….. continued
