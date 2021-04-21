Legal Cannabis Market: key insights, top players, business overview, industry trends and challenges during the forecast year 2021-2027 | Aurora Cannabis, Bhang Corporation, Canopy Growth Corporation

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Legal Cannabis Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global keyword market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global keyword market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Legal Cannabis market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Legal Cannabis market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Legal Cannabis market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Legal Cannabis market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Aurora Cannabis, Bhang Corporation, Canopy Growth Corporation, Medical Marijuana, Mentor Capital, Cannoid, CBD American Shaman, CV Sciences, Elixinol, Folium Biosciences, IRIE CBD, Meadow Care, mCig, NuLeaf Naturals, Pharmahemp, Terra Tech, United Cannabis Market Segment by Product Type:

Buds

Oils

Others Market Segment by Application: Chronic Pain

Mental Disorders

Cancer

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Legal Cannabis market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Legal Cannabis market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Legal Cannabis market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Legal Cannabis market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Legal Cannabis market

TOC

1 Legal Cannabis Market Overview

1.1 Legal Cannabis Product Overview

1.2 Legal Cannabis Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Buds

1.2.2 Oils

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Legal Cannabis Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Legal Cannabis Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Legal Cannabis Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Legal Cannabis Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Legal Cannabis Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Legal Cannabis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Legal Cannabis Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Legal Cannabis Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Legal Cannabis Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Legal Cannabis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Legal Cannabis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Legal Cannabis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Legal Cannabis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Legal Cannabis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Legal Cannabis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Legal Cannabis Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Legal Cannabis Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Legal Cannabis Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Legal Cannabis Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Legal Cannabis Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Legal Cannabis Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Legal Cannabis Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Legal Cannabis Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Legal Cannabis as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Legal Cannabis Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Legal Cannabis Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Legal Cannabis by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Legal Cannabis Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Legal Cannabis Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Legal Cannabis Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Legal Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Legal Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Legal Cannabis Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Legal Cannabis Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Legal Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Legal Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Legal Cannabis by Application

4.1 Legal Cannabis Segment by Application

4.1.1 Chronic Pain

4.1.2 Mental Disorders

4.1.3 Cancer

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Legal Cannabis Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Legal Cannabis Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Legal Cannabis Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Legal Cannabis Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Legal Cannabis by Application

4.5.2 Europe Legal Cannabis by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Legal Cannabis by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Legal Cannabis by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Legal Cannabis by Application 5 North America Legal Cannabis Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Legal Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Legal Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Legal Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Legal Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Legal Cannabis Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Legal Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Legal Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Legal Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Legal Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Legal Cannabis Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Legal Cannabis Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Legal Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Legal Cannabis Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Legal Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Legal Cannabis Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Legal Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Legal Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Legal Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Legal Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Legal Cannabis Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Legal Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Legal Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Legal Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Legal Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Legal Cannabis Business

10.1 Aurora Cannabis

10.1.1 Aurora Cannabis Corporation Information

10.1.2 Aurora Cannabis Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Aurora Cannabis Legal Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Aurora Cannabis Legal Cannabis Products Offered

10.1.5 Aurora Cannabis Recent Developments

10.2 Bhang Corporation

10.2.1 Bhang Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bhang Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Bhang Corporation Legal Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Aurora Cannabis Legal Cannabis Products Offered

10.2.5 Bhang Corporation Recent Developments

10.3 Canopy Growth Corporation

10.3.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Canopy Growth Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Canopy Growth Corporation Legal Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Canopy Growth Corporation Legal Cannabis Products Offered

10.3.5 Canopy Growth Corporation Recent Developments

10.4 Medical Marijuana

10.4.1 Medical Marijuana Corporation Information

10.4.2 Medical Marijuana Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Medical Marijuana Legal Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Medical Marijuana Legal Cannabis Products Offered

10.4.5 Medical Marijuana Recent Developments

10.5 Mentor Capital

10.5.1 Mentor Capital Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mentor Capital Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Mentor Capital Legal Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Mentor Capital Legal Cannabis Products Offered

10.5.5 Mentor Capital Recent Developments

10.6 Cannoid

10.6.1 Cannoid Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cannoid Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Cannoid Legal Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Cannoid Legal Cannabis Products Offered

10.6.5 Cannoid Recent Developments

10.7 CBD American Shaman

10.7.1 CBD American Shaman Corporation Information

10.7.2 CBD American Shaman Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 CBD American Shaman Legal Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 CBD American Shaman Legal Cannabis Products Offered

10.7.5 CBD American Shaman Recent Developments

10.8 CV Sciences

10.8.1 CV Sciences Corporation Information

10.8.2 CV Sciences Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 CV Sciences Legal Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 CV Sciences Legal Cannabis Products Offered

10.8.5 CV Sciences Recent Developments

10.9 Elixinol

10.9.1 Elixinol Corporation Information

10.9.2 Elixinol Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Elixinol Legal Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Elixinol Legal Cannabis Products Offered

10.9.5 Elixinol Recent Developments

10.10 Folium Biosciences

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Legal Cannabis Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Folium Biosciences Legal Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Folium Biosciences Recent Developments

10.11 IRIE CBD

10.11.1 IRIE CBD Corporation Information

10.11.2 IRIE CBD Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 IRIE CBD Legal Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 IRIE CBD Legal Cannabis Products Offered

10.11.5 IRIE CBD Recent Developments

10.12 Meadow Care

10.12.1 Meadow Care Corporation Information

10.12.2 Meadow Care Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Meadow Care Legal Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Meadow Care Legal Cannabis Products Offered

10.12.5 Meadow Care Recent Developments

10.13 mCig

10.13.1 mCig Corporation Information

10.13.2 mCig Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 mCig Legal Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 mCig Legal Cannabis Products Offered

10.13.5 mCig Recent Developments

10.14 NuLeaf Naturals

10.14.1 NuLeaf Naturals Corporation Information

10.14.2 NuLeaf Naturals Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 NuLeaf Naturals Legal Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 NuLeaf Naturals Legal Cannabis Products Offered

10.14.5 NuLeaf Naturals Recent Developments

10.15 Pharmahemp

10.15.1 Pharmahemp Corporation Information

10.15.2 Pharmahemp Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Pharmahemp Legal Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Pharmahemp Legal Cannabis Products Offered

10.15.5 Pharmahemp Recent Developments

10.16 Terra Tech

10.16.1 Terra Tech Corporation Information

10.16.2 Terra Tech Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Terra Tech Legal Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Terra Tech Legal Cannabis Products Offered

10.16.5 Terra Tech Recent Developments

10.17 United Cannabis

10.17.1 United Cannabis Corporation Information

10.17.2 United Cannabis Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 United Cannabis Legal Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 United Cannabis Legal Cannabis Products Offered

10.17.5 United Cannabis Recent Developments 11 Legal Cannabis Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Legal Cannabis Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Legal Cannabis Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Legal Cannabis Industry Trends

11.4.2 Legal Cannabis Market Drivers

11.4.3 Legal Cannabis Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

