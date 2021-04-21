COVID-19 World AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

Acrylic-Based Impact Modifiers are used as a plastic additive for rigid plastics particularly for PVC formulation for weather, and heat stability as well as for impact resistance and UV durability. They are free flowing powders designed for effective cost and fast production performance in window profile, door frames siding, fence, outdoor furniture, pipe and injection molding compounds.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Ordinary AIM

Low Temperature Resistance AIM

By End-User / Application

Window Profile

Door Frames

Fence

Outdoor Furniture

Pipeline

By Company

Arkema

Kaneka

Dow

LG Chem

Shandong Ruifeng Chemical

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

….. continued

