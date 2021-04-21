COVID-19 World AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary
Acrylic-Based Impact Modifiers are used as a plastic additive for rigid plastics particularly for PVC formulation for weather, and heat stability as well as for impact resistance and UV durability. They are free flowing powders designed for effective cost and fast production performance in window profile, door frames siding, fence, outdoor furniture, pipe and injection molding compounds.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Ordinary AIM
Low Temperature Resistance AIM
By End-User / Application
Window Profile
Door Frames
Fence
Outdoor Furniture
Pipeline
By Company
Arkema
Kaneka
Dow
LG Chem
Shandong Ruifeng Chemical
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
….. continued
