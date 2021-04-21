COVID-19 World Liquid Sodium Hydrosulfide Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary

Sodium hydrosulfide is a chemical compound that is represented using the formula NaHS, which can solute in water and alcohol. Usually, it is cubic crystal of orange or yellow and solution in the industry. Sodium hydrosulfide can be used for pulp and paper, copper flotation, chemical dye manufacturing, leather tanning and other fields.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Liquid Sodium Hydrosulfide , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Liquid Sodium Hydrosulfide market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

20%~35%

35%~50%

By End-User / Application

Pulp & Paper

Copper Flotation

Chemical & Dye manufacturing

Others

By Company

Genesis Energy

Akzo Nobel

Tessenderlo Kerley

Chemical Products Corporation

