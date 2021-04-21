COVID-19 World Heat and Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

According to the report, global Consumption Revenue for Heat and Energy Recovery Ventilation System market was valued at $ 1928.62 million in 2016, and is expected to generate revenue of $ 3787.94 million by end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 11.91 % between 2016 and 2022. The global energy recovery ventilator market is growing due to increasing demand for energy recovery ventilators from end use industry segments of commercial and residential sectors. Ventilation is an important part in the HVAC systems.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Heat and Energy Recovery Ventilation System , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Heat and Energy Recovery Ventilation System market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Wall-Mount

Ceiling-Mount

Cabinet-Mount

By End-User / Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

By Company

Carrier (United Technologies)

Johnson Controls

Daikin Industries

Trane

Nortek

Lennox International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric

Greenheck

FUJITSU

Zehnder

LG Electronics

Renewaire

Ostberg

