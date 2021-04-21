COVID-19 World Vacuum Insulation Panel Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

A vacuum insulated panel (VIP) is a form of thermal insulation consisting of a nearly gas-tight enclosure surrounding a rigid core, from which the air has been evacuated. Vacuum insulation panel is the thinnest insulation with the most efficient thermal insulation. They have 8 to 10 time’s lower thermal conductivity than other conventional insulation materials such as rigid foam boards, foam beads or fiber blankets.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Vacuum Insulation Panel , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Vacuum Insulation Panel market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Precipitated silica Vacuum Insulation Panel

Fumed silica Vacuum Insulation Panel

Nanogel Vacuum Insulation Panel

Glass fiber Vacuum Insulation Panel

By End-User / Application

Building Material

Home appliance and refrigeratory

Other application

By Company

Va-Q-Tec

Panasonic

LG Hausys

KCC

ThermoCor

Porextherm

Etex Group(Promat and Marley Eternit)

Kingspan Insulation

Kevothermal

Turna

Knauf Insulation

Fujian SuperTech

Weiaipu New Materials

Qingdao Creek

Yinxing Electric

Sanyou Dior Insulation Materials

ZhongHeng New Materials

Zhongke Baoruite

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

….. continued

