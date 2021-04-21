COVID-19 World Sol-Gel Coatings Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

A sol is a dispersion of the solid particles (~ 0.1-1 μm) in a liquid where only the Brownian motions suspend the particles. A gel is a state where both liquid and solid are dispersed in each other, which presents a solid network containing liquid components. The sol-gel coating process usually consists of 4 steps:(1) The desired colloidal particles once dispersed in a liquid to form a sol.(2) The deposition of sol solution produces the coatings on the substrates by spraying, dipping or spinning.(3) The particles in sol are polymerized through the removal of the stabilizing components and produce a gel in a state of a continuous network.(4) The final heat treatments pyrolyze the remaining organic or inorganic components and form an amorphous or crystalline coating.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Sol-Gel Coatings , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Sol-Gel Coatings market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Resin Coatings

Inorganic Coatings

By End-User / Application

Automotive

Construction

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others

By Company

BASF SE

3M

Dow

Axalta Coating System

Chase Corporation

Solvay

KISCO

Henkel

MG Chemicals

Electrolube

Fuji Chemical

Nippon Soda

Idemitsu

Mitsubishi Materials

Hong Yi

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Sol-Gel Coatings Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Sol-Gel Coatings Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Sol-Gel Coatings Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Sol-Gel Coatings Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Sol-Gel Coatings Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Sol-Gel Coatings Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Sol-Gel Coatings Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

….. continued

