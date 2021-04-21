Global Phosphorus Pentachloride Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026

Phosphorus pentachloride is a pale yellow solid that fumes in moist air; specific gravity 1.60; melting at 148℃ under pressure; boiling at 160℃ (sublimes). It is soluble in benzene, ether, carbon disulphide and in carbon tetrachloride. It is neither nonflammable nor explosive. It is hydrolysed violently with water to form phosphonic acid, phosphorus oxychloride, and hydrochloric acid. Phosphorus pentachloride is used to chlorinating agent and dehydrating agent for the synthesis of a variety of inorganic and organic phosphorus derivatives used as pesticides, water treatment chemicals, flame retardants, phosphite antioxidants, plasticizers and stabilizers for plastic and elastomers, lube oil and paint additives. It is also used as a catalyst in cyclization reaction. It is used to improve grain structure in metal casting.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPROT:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5333492-global-phosphorus-pentachloride-market-research-report-2020-covid-19-version

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021–2027-2021-03-03

By Type

Solid Potassium Formate

Liquid Potassium Formate

By Application

Oil Field

Deicing Agent

Others

By Company

Perstorp

OXEA Corporation

ADDCON

NASi

M-I Swaco

BASF

Kemira

Esseco

Hawkins

Shouguang Hengtong Chemical

Chongqing Chuandong Chemical

Shuntong Group

Mianyang Aostar Phosphorus Chemical

Hangzhou Focus Chemical

Shanxi Zhaoyi Chemical

Hebei Huayun Hongye Chemcal

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mining-chemicals-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-08

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price

By Type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Solid Potassium Formate

Figure Solid Potassium Formate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Solid Potassium Formate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Solid Potassium Formate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Solid Potassium Formate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Liquid Potassium Formate

Figure Liquid Potassium Formate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Liquid Potassium Formate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Liquid Potassium Formate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Liquid Potassium Formate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Oil Field

Figure Oil Field Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Oil Field Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Oil Field Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Oil Field Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Deicing Agent

Figure Deicing Agent Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Deicing Agent Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Deicing Agent Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Deicing Agent Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.3 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)