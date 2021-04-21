Global Aluminum Casting Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Summary
Casting is a simple, inexpensive and versatile way of forming aluminum into a wide array of products. Such items as power transmissions and car engines and the cap atop the Washington Monument were all produced through the aluminum casting process. Casting is the original and most widely used method of forming aluminum into products. Technical advances have been made, but the principle remains the same: Molten aluminum is poured into a mold to duplicate a desired pattern. The three most important methods are die casting, permanent mold casting and sand casting.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5329536-global-aluminum-casting-market-research-report-2020-covid-19-version
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-household-cleaning-product-demand-analysis-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020-2026-2021-03-03
By Type
Die Casting
Permanent Molding Casting
Sand Casting
Others
By Application
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-microdermabrasion-devices-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-07
Automotive
Aerospace & Military
Engineering Machinery
General Industrial Machinery
Others
By Company
Alcoa
Dynacast International
Gibbs Die Casting
Ryobi
Bodine Aluminum
Martinrea Honsel
Leggett & Platt
United Company Rusal
Nemak
Rockman Industries
Endurance
Alcast Technologies
CHALCO
China Hongqiao
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Die Casting
Figure Die Casting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Die Casting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Die Casting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Die Casting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Permanent Molding Casting
Figure Permanent Molding Casting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Permanent Molding Casting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Permanent Molding Casting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Permanent Molding Casting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Sand Casting
Figure Sand Casting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Sand Casting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Sand Casting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Sand Casting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Automotive
Figure Automotive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Automotive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Automotive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Automotive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Aerospace & Military
Figure Aerospace & Military Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Aerospace & Military Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Aerospace & Military Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Aerospace & Military Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Engineering Machinery
Figure Engineering Machinery Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Engineering Machinery Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Engineering Machinery Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Engineering Machinery Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.4 General Industrial Machinery
Figure General Industrial Machinery Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure General Industrial Machinery Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure General Industrial Machinery Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure General Industrial Machinery Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.5 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
Figure Global Aluminum Casting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Aluminum Casting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Aluminum Casting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Global Aluminum Casting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2 Market by Region
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Aluminum Casting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Asia-Pacific Aluminum Casting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Asia-Pacific Aluminum Casting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Asia-Pacific Aluminum Casting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.2 North America
Figure North America Aluminum Casting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure North America Aluminum Casting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure North America Aluminum Casting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure North America Aluminum Casting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.3 Europe
Figure Europe Aluminum Casting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Europe Aluminum Casting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Europe Aluminum Casting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Europe Aluminum Casting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.4 South America
Figure South America Aluminum Casting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure South America Aluminum Casting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure South America Aluminum Casting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure South America Aluminum Casting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Aluminum Casting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Middle East & Africa Aluminum Casting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Middle East & Africa Aluminum Casting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Middle East & Africa Aluminum Casting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Global and Regional Market by Company
2.1 Global
2.1.1 Global Sales by Company
Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.1.2 Global Price by Company
Table Global Price by Company 2015-2020
2.2 Asia-Pacific
2.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Company
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Company
Table Asia-Pacific Price by Company 2015-2020
2.3 North America
2.3.1 North America Sales by Company
Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table North America Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.3.2 North America Price by Company
Table North America Price by Company 2015-2020
2.4 Europe
2.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Company
Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.4.2 Europe Price by Company
Table Europe Price by Company 2015-2020
2.5 South America
2.5.1 South America Sales by Company
Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table South America Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table South America Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure South America Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.5.2 South America Price by Company
Table South America Price by Company 2015-2020
2.6 Middle East & Africa
2.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Company
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Company
Table Middle East & Africa Price by Company 2015-2020
3 Global and Regional Market by Type
3.1 Global
3.1.1 Global Sales by Type
Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020
3.1.2 Global Price by Type
Table Global Price by Type 2015-2020
3.2 Asia-Pacific
3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Type
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020
3.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Type
Table Asia-Pacific Price by Type 2015-2020
3.3 North America
3.3.1 North America Sales by Type
Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
Table North America Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020
3.3.2 North America Price by Type
Table North America Price by Type 2015-2020
3.4 Europe
3.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Type
Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020
Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020
3.4.2 Europe Price by Type
Table Europe Price by Type 2015-2020
3.5 South America
3.5.1 South America Sales by Type
Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
Table South America Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020
Table South America Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure South America Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020
3.5.2 South America Price by Type
Table South America Price by Type 2015-2020
3.6 Middle East & Africa
3.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Type
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020
3.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Type
Table Middle East & Africa Price by Type 2015-2020
4 Global and Regional Market by Application
4.1 Global
4.1.1 Global Sales by Application
Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020
4.1.2 Global Price by Application
Table Global Price by Application 2015-2020
4.2 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Application
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020
4.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Application
Table Asia-Pacific Price by Application 2015-2020
4.3 North America
4.3.1 North America Sales by Application
Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://bisouv.com/