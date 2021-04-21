COVID-19 World Acrylates Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Acrylates , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Acrylates market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Butyl Acrylate

Ethyl Acrylate

Methyl Acrylate

2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate

By End-User / Application

Adhesives

Chemical Intermediates

Coatings

Leather

Plasticizers

Plastics

Textiles

Water Treatment

By Company

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Arkema S.A

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

DIC Corporation

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)

LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Lucite International (UK)

Mitsubishi Rayon Polymer Nantong Co., Ltd. (China)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

Anderson Development Company, Inc. (US)

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Plaskolite, Inc. (US)

PPG Industries, Inc. (US)

Reichhold, Inc. (US)

Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)

Solvay (Belgium)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Dow Chemical Company (US)

Valspar Corporation (US)

Unigel S.A. (Brazil)

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Acrylates Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Acrylates Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Acrylates Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Acrylates Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylates Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylates Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylates Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Acrylates Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylates Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylates Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylates Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Acrylates Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylates Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylates Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylates Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics..…continued.

