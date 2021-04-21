COVID-19 World Acrylates Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Acrylates , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Acrylates market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Butyl Acrylate
Ethyl Acrylate
Methyl Acrylate
2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate
By End-User / Application
Adhesives
Chemical Intermediates
Coatings
Leather
Plasticizers
Plastics
Textiles
Water Treatment
By Company
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
Arkema S.A
Asahi Kasei Corporation
BASF SE
DIC Corporation
E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)
Kaneka Corporation (Japan)
Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)
LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)
Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Lucite International (UK)
Mitsubishi Rayon Polymer Nantong Co., Ltd. (China)
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)
Anderson Development Company, Inc. (US)
Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Plaskolite, Inc. (US)
PPG Industries, Inc. (US)
Reichhold, Inc. (US)
Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)
Solvay (Belgium)
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Dow Chemical Company (US)
Valspar Corporation (US)
Unigel S.A. (Brazil)
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Acrylates Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Acrylates Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Acrylates Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Acrylates Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Acrylates Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Acrylates Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Acrylates Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Acrylates Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Acrylates Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Acrylates Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Acrylates Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Acrylates Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Acrylates Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Acrylates Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Acrylates Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics..…continued.
