Global COVID-19 World LED Glass Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020

LED glass is named as lighting glass or luminescent glass which is a special glass combines LEDs inside two pieces of electronic glass and can shine when power on, no wires can be seen from the surface of the glass. LED glass has become the greatest innovative product in the glass industry in the recent 10 years and opened up a brand-new field for glass application as well as launched a new revolution in the area of lighting material industry.
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Flat LED Glass
Curved LED Glass
By End-User / Application
Indoor Decoration
Outdoor Decoration
Billboard Design
Others
By Company
G-Smatt Global
Polytronix, Inc
SCHOTT
Saint-Gobain
Stanley Glass
Glasshape
IQ Glass
Zunhua Electronic Engineering Co., Ltd
Shenzhen Prima Glass Co
Guangzhou Technical Photon Technology Co., LTD
Sanha Technology Co.,Ltd.
Haimengkeji
Fujiang WinShine Industrial Co., Limited
Lightingme
