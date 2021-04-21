Industrial PC Market Report by Growth Enablers, Geography, Restraints and Trends – Global Forecast To 2027

Industrial PC Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Industrial PC market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

Global Industrial PC market assists in providing the platform to run automation software for monitoring and controlling the processes, applications and also real time assistance. It generally requires display and operator units for automation devices in production.

The differences between industrial PCs and consumer PCs other than receiving, storing and processing the data on the commands of the defined algorithm are in terms of ruggedness, reliability, performance, compatibility, expandability and long-term availability, for faster processing, dual core or quad core processors are used.

There are various reasons due to which Industrial PCs are considered such as ruggedness, reliability, performance, compatibility, expandability and long-term availability, for faster processing, dual core or quad core processors are used and other tools. Furthermore, industrial PCs are required for logistics systems, data acquisition, and image processing and networking because of its efficiency, speed and reliability properties for automating the system.

Global Industrial PC market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Industrial PC Market Scope and Segmentation:

The Industrial PC market is segmented into six notable segments which are type, industry, touchscreen technology, sales channel, data storage medium and geography.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into industrial panel PC, box IPC, embedded panel PC, embedded box IPC, DIN rail industrial IPC, thin client industrial IPC, and rack mount industrial IPC. In 2019, embedded panel IPC segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into discrete industries, process industries and service industries. In 2019, process industry segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of touchscreen technology, the market is segmented into resistive, capacitive and others. In 2019, capacitive segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of data storage medium, the market is segmented into solid state and rotating. In 2019, solid state segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

On the basis of sales channel the market is segmented into direct sales and indirect sales. In 2019, direct sales segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Industrial PC Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Industrial PC Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Industrial PC Market Includes:

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Advantech CO., Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co.KG, Kontron AG, Siemens AG, General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Industrial PC Inc, B&R, The Contec Group, Protech Technologies, Inc., Acnodes, Phoenix Contact, DFI, Vartech Systems Inc., Crystal Group Inc., Four-Faith, Logic Supply and others.

Product Launch:

In February 2015, Beckhoff announced the launch of CP37xx series Panel PCs with multi-touch functionality and advanced Intel Atom processors which can be used in a compact housing for high PC-based performance.

In November 2018, Kontron launched Kontron KISS 4U V3 SKX for noise sensitive environment and it provides tool free replacements of various parts like fans filter mats and others.

In April 2018, B&R launched Automation PC 2200, which would use Intel Atom processors, compatible either with Box PC or Panel PC.

The Industrial PC Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Industrial PC Market

Categorization of the Industrial PC Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Industrial PC Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Industrial PC Market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

