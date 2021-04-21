ID Barcode Reading in Factory Automation Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

ID Barcode Reading in Factory Automation Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive ID Barcode Reading in Factory Automation market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

ID barcode reading in factory automation market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 3,309.01 million by 2027. The growing adoption of smart solutions for improving productivity and eliminating human error in the supply chain is the major factor driving the growth of the market.

The major benefit of using barcode reading in the industry allows supply chain managers the ability to track stock keeping units (SKUs) and shipment information as the usage, of barcode reader eliminates the fault error that occur in the traditional method. Owing to rising requirements for accurate data storage from assembly line to outbound logistics is anticipated to drive the market in the assessment period. Hence, the advantages of barcode readers in digital shopping such as product identification, LCD display and others is increasing the adoption of barcode readers in digital shopping which is driving the growth of ID barcode reading in factory automation market. The adoption of industry 4.0 for industrial manufacturing is creating huge opportunities for the growth of ID barcode reading in factory automation market.

The high cost of the components of RFID system restricts the use of RFID technology by the end users acting as a restraint for the market. Lack of skilled workforce poses a challenge to the ID barcode reading in factory automation market. Furthermore, training the employees is a cost incurred process which is challenging the growth of the market.

This ID barcode reading in factory automation Market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

ID Barcode Reading in Factory Automation Market Scope and Segmentation:

ID barcode reading in factory automation market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, barcode type and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into fixed mount barcode scanner, handheld scanner, mobile computers barcode scanner and others. In 2020, fixed mount barcode scanner segment has accounted for the largest market share due to the growing demand of high speed barcode reader in various end-use sectors which has increases the demand for the fixed mount barcode scanner.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into laser scanner, omnidirectional barcode scanners, camera-based readers, CCD readers (charge coupled device), RFID (radio frequency identification) technology, pen-type scanners, and others. In 2020, laser scanner segment has accounted for the largest market share due to the growing demand of productivity improvement in the warehouse and logistic sector has increased demand for laser scanner.

On the basis barcode type, the market is segmented into 1D and 2D. In 2020, 2D segment has accounted for the largest market share due to the increasing demand of high speed scanning devices in the point of sales resulted in increasing demand for 2D barcode.

On the basis of verticals, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, logistics, food & beverage, pharmaceutical & medical, packaging, oil & gas, and others. In 2020, consumer electronics has accounted for the largest market share due to the growing utilization of high speed barcode reader in the consumer electronics which raised the demand for the barcode scanner in the market.

ID Barcode Reading in Factory Automation Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global ID Barcode Reading in Factory Automation Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Key Players Operating in the ID Barcode Reading in Factory Automation Market Includes:

The major players covered in the report are Jadak, Balluff Automation India Pvt. Ltd., RTscan Technology Limited, Scandit, Wasp Barcode Technologies, SATO America, Axicon Auto ID Limited, Handheld Group, Cognex Corporation, Great Eastern, Data Logic S.p.A, Honeywell International, Inc., OMRON Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corp. and KEYENCE Corporation among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of ID barcode reading in factory automation market.

For instance,

In September 2019, RTscan Technology Limited which is engaged in manufacturing of AIDC (Automatic Identification and Data Capture) technology which includes 1D / 2D barcode readers, OEM 2D imager/ 2D barcode scan engine, industrial rugged PDA terminals /robust smart phones, identification devices, and many others launched Handheld OCR and Barcode Reader: IDE302. The new barcode reader can read OCR-B MRZ (Machine Readable Zone) from ID card, driver’s license, passport, or read 1D and 2D big size PDF417 code from ID card or driver’s license. This product launch helped the company to strengthen its portfolio.

In August 2018, OMRON Corporation acquired Microscan (U.S.) involved in automatic identification, barcode verification & machine vision applications for machine vision portfolio. This has enhanced interconnected, industrial internet of things (IoT), barcode scanning and machine vision solutions.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for ID barcode reading in factory automation through expanded range of size.

The ID Barcode Reading in Factory Automation Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the ID Barcode Reading in Factory Automation Market

Categorization of the ID Barcode Reading in Factory Automation Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, ID Barcode Reading in Factory Automation Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different ID Barcode Reading in Factory Automation Market players

