Horticulture lighting Market Share, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2020-2027

Horticulture lighting Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Horticulture lighting market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

Horticulture lighting market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 17.80% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 19,039.46 million by 2027 from USD 5,134.43 million in 2019. Growing demand for organic food across the world is expected to surge the market.

Horticulture lighting is used in the indoor farming applications as it acts as supplement light for crops instead of natural daylight. It supports as well as enhances the plants growth by illuminating them with artificial light. It is used in various urban farming applications such as for indoor farming, vertical farming and greenhouses. Horticulture lighting allows the cultivation of the plants without any need of daylight through providing them artificial lights for the photosynthesis process in plants. The LED lights are the more advanced technology which is used in the horticulture industry as it offers easy installations and low-cost solutions to the customer.

Legalization of medicinal purpose cannabis from various governments globally in past few years will accelerate the market growth. In the U.S., the government has legalized the medical cannabis in 33 states such as Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii and Illinois. In Canada, purchase of cannabis has also been fully legalized in the whole country. Europe is the most progressive region with respect to the legalization of cannabis for medical purposes. The countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Norway and Greece have fully legalized access for patients for medical cannabis. Such policies support horticulture lighting market growth in the forecast period to 2027.

This horticulture lighting market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Horticulture lighting Market Scope and Segmentation:

Horticulture lighting market is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment, lighting type, cultivation, technology and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Hardware segment is dominating in the horticulture lighting market as hardware is considered to be the primary need for the deployment of horticulture lighting. This factor allows market to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecasted period of 2027.

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into turnkey solutions and retrofit solutions. The turnkey has the largest market share in forecast period because this offers enhanced crop yields. Thus, the enhanced crop yield through the deployment of turnkey has increases the inclination of farmers towards turnkey solution.

On the basis of lighting type, the market is segmented into toplighting, interlighting, photoperiodic lighting, supplemental lighting and sole-source lighting. The toplighting segment is accounted with the largest market share as it acts as an important source in the plant growth which helps the plant to prepare their food through artificial method.

On the basis of cultivation, the market is segmented into fruits, vegetables and floriculture. Vegetable segment is expected to dominate the market due to the rising demand of the fresh vegetable which has resulted in increased vegetable production. Furthermore, these vegetables are easily grown in the indoor farming with less water and soil requirement for its cultivation. Changes in the lifestyle mostly in developing countries are also considered as an important factor due to the growing health consciousness.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into high-intensity discharge (HID), fluorescent and others. The high-intensity discharge (HID) has reported with highest share as it gives maximum yield by producing perfect UV rays intensity helping the crops to develop photosynthesis process resulting in better crop growth at indoor location.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into greenhouses, vertical farming, indoor farming and others. The indoor farming holds largest market share due to the growing demand for organic-nutritious food. Furthermore, in indoor farming, the food can be grown in large volume even in small area, which is necessary for growing urbanization

Horticulture lighting Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Horticulture lighting Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Horticulture lighting Market Includes:

The major players covered in the report are Heliospectra AB, excite LED Grow Lights, Greens Hydroponics, UPSHINE Lighting, TESLUX Lighting s.r.o., Hortisystems UK Ltd, ProGrowTech, Ronfell Group, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Agrolux, SAMSUNG, Hortilux Schréder B.V., OSRAM GmbH, Signify Holding, BSSLED Manufacturing Ltd., Forge Europa, Cropmaster LED, TE Connectivity Ltd., Cree, Inc., DiCon Lighting, Valoya, EVERLIGHT, Gavita, among other players domestic and global. Horticulture lighting market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many joint ventures and developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the global Horticulture lighting market.

For instance,

In June 2018, Current, powered by GE partnered with Jones Food Company to launch a indoor farm for Europe market. The new farm will be located in the North Lincolnshire, England where installation of the Arize LED will be done for the horticultural lighting solution. The company is focused to provide the new technical solution so as to improve the productivity and quality of vertical farming. This will help them create a strong brand presence in the Europe market as well as help in revenue generation.

In November 2018, Hortilux Schréder, a horticulture solution collaborated with LetsGrow for HortiSense software platform. The platform is developed to collect and analyse the data from the greenhouse sensors. The LetsGrow customer will now able to link their data to HortiSense software platform. The collaboration is formed to provide the digital solution for the greenhouse customer. By this, company is its increasing their market presence and share.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for horticulture lightings through expanded model range.

The Horticulture lighting Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Horticulture lighting Market

Categorization of the Horticulture lighting Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Horticulture lighting Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Horticulture lighting Market players

