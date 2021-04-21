Global COVID-19 World Light Guide Plate Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020

Summary
LGP (Light Guide Plate) in TVs is a transparent acrylic panel made from pure PMMA resin, on whose bottom face a dot matrix is printed or a line matrix is scratched. The light source is installed on its edge(s). It distributes the light coming from the light source evenly over the whole upper face of the acrylic panel.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Light Guide Plate , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Light Guide Plate market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Edge LGP
Bottom LGP
Printed LGP
Non-printed LGP
Injection molding LGP
Cut Forming LGP
By End-User / Application
< 30 inch TV
30-50 inch TV
50-80 inch TV
>80 inch TV
By Company
Mitsubishi Rayon
Chi Mei
Darwin
Fengsheng
Sumitomo
Asahi Kasei
Kuraray
Seronics
S-Polytech
GLT
Entire
KOLON
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Light Guide Plate Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Light Guide Plate Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Light Guide Plate Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Light Guide Plate Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Light Guide Plate Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Light Guide Plate Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Light Guide Plate Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
….. continued
