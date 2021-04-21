Global COVID-19 World Lignosulphonate Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020

Summary

Lignosulfonates, or sulfonated lignin, (CAS number 8062-15-5) are water-soluble anionic polyelectrolyte polymers: they are byproducts from the production of wood pulp using sulfite pulping. Most delignification in sulfite pulping involves acidic cleavage of ether bonds, which connect many of the constituents of lignin.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Lignosulphonate , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Lignosulphonate market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Sodium Lignosulfonate

Calcium Lignosulfonate

Magnesium Lignosulfonate

Others

By End-User / Application

Cement Additive

Animal Feed

Dyestuff

Others

By Company

Borregaard Lignotech

ALM India

Changzhou Shanfeng Chemical Industry

CIMV

Domtar Corporation

Hubei Zhengdong Chemical.

