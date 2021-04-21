Global COVID-19 World Limonene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020

Summary

Limonene is an oral dietary supplement containing a natural cyclic monoterpene and major component of the oil extracted from citrus peels with potential chemo preventive and antitumor activities. Limonene is widely used as a flavor and fragrance and is listed to be generally recognized as safe in food by the food and drug administration.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

By End-User / Application

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Food Additives

Daily Chemicals Products

Chemical Industry

Others

By Company

Firmenich

Florida Chemical Company

Tropfruit

Citrosuco

Citrus Oleo

Ernesto Ventós

Sucorrico

Agroterenas Citrus

Florachem

Lemon Concentrate

