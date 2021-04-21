Global COVID-19 World LNG Bunkering Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020

Summary

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is natural gas (predominantly methane, CH4) that has been converted to liquid form for ease of storage or transport. LNG is an attractive fuel choice for many vessels because it exceeds the air quality standards set forth.It takes up about 1/600th the volume of natural gas in the gaseous state. It is odorless, colorless, non-toxic and non-corrosive. Hazards include flammability after vaporization into a gaseous state, freezing and asphyxia.The liquefaction process involves removal of certain components, such as dust, acid gases, helium, water, and heavy hydrocarbons, which could cause difficulty downstream. The natural gas is then condensed into a liquid at close to atmospheric pressure by cooling it to approximately 162 °C ( 260 °F); maximum transport pressure is set at around 25 KPa (4 psi).In this report, LNG bunkering only refers to LNG bunkering fuel.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for LNG Bunkering , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

LNG Bunkering market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Truck-to-Ship

Ship-to-Ship

Port-to-Ship

Portable Tanks

By End-User / Application

Container Vessels

Tanker Vessels

Bulk & General Cargo Vessels

Ferries & OSV

Others

By Company

Skangas

Shell (Gasnor)

Statoil

Barents Naturgass

Engie

Bomin and Linde

Eni Norge

Harvey Gulf

Polskie LNG

Korea Gas Corp

Gaz Metro

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global LNG Bunkering Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global LNG Bunkering Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global LNG Bunkering Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global LNG Bunkering Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global LNG Bunkering Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global LNG Bunkering Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global LNG Bunkering Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

….. continued

