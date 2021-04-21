Global COVID-19 World LiTaO3 Crystal Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020

Summary
LiTaO3 Crystal is typical multifunction crystal material, with NLO and E-O properties similar to those of LiNbO3 but higher damage threshold (>500 MW/cm for ns pulsed), widely used in surface acoustic wave filters, interdigital transducers, optical modulators, electro-optical switches, pyroelectric IR detectors, etc.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for LiTaO3 Crystal , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
LiTaO3 Crystal market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
White
Black
By End-User / Application
Surface Acoustic Wave
Electro-Optical
Piezoelectric
Pyroelectric
Others
By Company
Shin-Etsu
Sumitomo Metal Mining
Koike
CETC
Crystalwise
DE&JS
CASTECH
WUZE
Sawyer Technical Materials LLC
SIOM
Tera XTAL
Nihon Exceed Corporation
OTIC
Union Optic
KAIJING OPTICS
