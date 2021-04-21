COVID-19 World Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary

Short fiber reinforced thermoplastic composite is a composite material made of a thermoplastic resin reinforced with short fibers. A thermoplastic plastic is a polymer that becomes pliable or moldable above a specific temperature and solidifies upon cooling. Fiber reinforcement in thermoplastic has three basic forms: short fiber, long fiber, and short fiber. The fibers are usually glass, carbon, and aramid. The thermoplastic resin is usually PA, PP, and PBT. Short fiber reinforced thermoplastic composite are commonly used in Aerospace/Aviation/Aviation, automotive, marine, consumer goods, electrical and electronics.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Others

By End-User / Application

Automotive

Aerospace/Aviation

Electrical and Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others

By Company

Dupont

BASF

SABIC

DSM

Rhodia

Lanxess

PolyOne

Xenia

Johns Manville

SGL Group

RTP

Toray

Kingfa Science and Technology

Shanghai PRET Composites

Genius

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

…continued

