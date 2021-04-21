The Global Aluminum Die Casting Market Size, Share & Trends, Process And Segment Forecasts, 2019 – 2025

The global aluminum die casting market size was valued at USD 24.91 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.1% from 2019 to 2025. Demand from growing building and construction sector and increasing aluminum content in vehicles are the key drivers.

Increasing adoption of high-strength and lightweight castings, specifically in the auto sector is projected to propel the demand for finished products. Manufacturers are focusing on such products owing to compliance norms of fuel efficiency as per the directives given by regulatory authorities of the U.S. and Europe.

U.S. and China are the key choices for this new expansion plan by manufacturers. For instance, Ta Chen International Inc. is expected to add new casting mill in the U.S. by 2022. Similarly, China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd. is likely to add a new casting facility in the Chinese province of Liaoning by 2019.

The use of pure aluminum is rare due to the high cost of extraction. Secondary aluminum is widely preferred across the industry, as it is economical and offers customization as per the specific application or end-use. In addition, recycled aluminum has widely gained popularity among the buyers, as the customers are demanding for products with low carbon footprint.

Leading companies in the market have introduced new technologies that are expected to transform the industry over the forecast period. For consistent designing and processes, Computer-Aided Process Planning (CAPP) systems are now becoming a norm in the industry. CAPP systems help link manufacturing and design. Computer Aided Three-Dimensional Analysis (CATIA) is used in many leading foundries.

In terms of revenue, the pressure die casting process accounted for a market share of nearly 58.6% in 2018. The process is widely popular around the globe due to its unique advantage of producing high volume products. It is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the steady demand from the automotive sector.

Pressure die casting can be performed via high or low pressure processes. Nearly 70% of the products are manufactured using high pressure process whereas low pressure process accounts for nearly 30% of the global pressure die casting industry. The high pressure process in the industry is considered idle for achieving higher production rates and is largely used in various industries.

Low pressure process is used in the production of low quantity products with high unit cost owing to the slower casting cycles.However, with the advancement in technology and the initiatives pursued by manufacturers, cycle of this process is significantly reduced in the last few years. For instance, in 2016, Kurtz Holding was able to successfully reduce the casting cycle by nearly 50%.

The transportation sector is one of the primary industries for the growth of the aluminum die casting market. Within the transportation segment, lightweight vehicles are considered to be the key driver for growth in the forthcoming years. Automakers in different countries are focusing on lightweight vehicles. For instance, top OEMs in India, such as Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors, and Ashok Leyland, are exploring possibilities to develop energy efficient vehicles by using aluminum. The transportation sector accounted for 61.5% of revenue share in 2018.

Government initiatives to boost the auto sector around the world are projected to assist market growth. For instance, Canadian government initiatives such as the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program, helps the automotive suppliers in their product and process innovations. In order to create the program, the government proposed an Economic Action Plan that provides USD 100 million over five years from 2015-2016 to reduce the costs incurred on R&D activities and innovations. This initiative also supports the Automotive Innovation Fund by strengthening Canada’s components supply base and supporting automotive R&D in the country.

In terms of volume, the consumer durables segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2025. Aluminum die cast products are used in cameras, laptops, smartphones, flat screen TVs, furniture, and sporting equipment, among others. Electronics manufacturers including Sony, LG, and Philips have successfully replaced steel and plastic with aluminum.

Asia Pacific was the largest region accounting for nearly 45% of the market share in 2018.Increasing demand for automobiles in countries such as China and India is projected to drive the growth over the forecast period. Advantages such as cheap labor costs in China and India encourage manufacturers to set up production facilities in the region. The regional production of automotive vehicles held 54.8% of the total motor vehicles production in 2018 as per the study published by the OICA.

Central and South America aluminum die casting held a volume share of 6.1% in the global market in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2025. In 2017, the government of Colombia eliminated import tariffs on up to 1,500 electric vehicles by 2019 and will increase up to 3,000 electric vehicles by 2023.

North America was valued at USD 4.43 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to exhibit strong growth over the forecast period. The regional demand is driven by growing output from construction and automotive sector. As per the U.S. Census Bureau, construction spending was valued at USD 1,314.6 billion in 2018.

In an attempt to gain a competitive edge, the market players have started focusing on inorganic growth strategies. For instance, In March 2017, Consolidated Metco, Inc. announced its partnership with Protean Electric to develop electric in-wheel drive systems, which will be used in medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

Market participants include Alcoa Corporation; Walbro; Dynacast; Gibbs Die Casting Corporation; Ryobi Ltd.; Consolidated Metco, Inc.; Bodine Aluminum, Inc.; Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH; and Alcast Technologies.

This report forecasts revenue and volume growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global aluminum die casting market report on the basis of process, end-use, and region:

Process Outlook (Volume, Kilotons ; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) Pressure Die Casting High Pressure Die Casting Low Pressure Die Casting Others

End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons ; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) Transportation General Road Transportation Sports Road Transportation Heavy Vehicles Aerospace & Aviation Industrial Agricultural Equipment Construction Equipment Others Building & Construction Telecommunication Consumer Durables Energy Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons ; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France Italy Russia Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa South Africa



