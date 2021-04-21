COVID-19 World Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary

Sheet molding compound (SMC) is both a process and reinforced composite material. The composite is a “ready to mold” glass or carbon fiber reinforced polyester material primarily used in compression molding. The SMC sheets are manufactured by dispersing long strands of chopped glass fibers or carbon fibers on a bath of polyester resin, vinylester resin or epoxy resin.SMC materials are thermosets and contain glass or carbon reinforcement levels between 10 and 60 %. The longer fibers in SMC result in better strength properties than standard bulk molding compound (BMC) products.

Typical applications include demanding electrical applications, corrosion resistant needs, structural components at low cost, automotive, and transit. SMC delivers high surface quality. SMC is used for larger parts where higher mechanical strength is needed.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Insulating glass

Tempered glass

Low-e Glass

Others

By End-User / Application

Commercial Building

Public building

Residential

By Company

NSG Group

AGC Glass

Saint-gobain Glass

Guardian

Taiwan Glass

China Southern Group

Central Glass

Sisecam

Schott

Xinyi Glass

PPG Ideascapes

SYP

Kibing Group

Cardinal Glass

FLACHGLAS

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

…continued

