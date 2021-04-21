COVID-19 World Sewing Thread Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary

Sewing threads is a type of threads used for sewing in textile end products. It is a special kind of yarns that are engineered and designed to pass through a sewing machine rapidly. They form efficient stitches without breaking or becoming distorted during the useful life of the product. The basic function of a thread is to deliver aesthetics and performance in stitches and seams.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Sewing Thread , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Sewing Thread market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Natural (Cotton, Silk, Wool, etc.)

Synthetic (Rayon, Polyester, Nylon, etc.)

By End-User / Application

Apparel

Footwear

Bedding and mattress

Luggage and bags

Others

By Company

Coats

A&E

Amann

Vardhman

Tamishna

KDS Thread

Modi Thread

Well Group

Durak

Onuki

Threads (India)

Hapete

PT. Sing Long

Sarla Fibers

Simtex Group

HP Threads

IEM

Jovidasal

Huarui

Hoton Group

Huaxin

S.Derons

Forland

Ningbo MH

Yiwu Mingrong

Amin Associates

Sujata Synthetics

Rising Group

United Thread

Kai International

Gunze

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Sewing Thread Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Sewing Thread Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Sewing Thread Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Sewing Thread Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Sewing Thread Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Sewing Thread Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Sewing Thread Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Sewing Thread Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Sewing Thread Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Sewing Thread Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Sewing Thread Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Sewing Thread Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Sewing Thread Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Sewing Thread Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Sewing Thread Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

…continued

