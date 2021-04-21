COVID-19 World Sewing Thread Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary
Sewing threads is a type of threads used for sewing in textile end products. It is a special kind of yarns that are engineered and designed to pass through a sewing machine rapidly. They form efficient stitches without breaking or becoming distorted during the useful life of the product. The basic function of a thread is to deliver aesthetics and performance in stitches and seams.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Sewing Thread , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Sewing Thread market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Natural (Cotton, Silk, Wool, etc.)
Synthetic (Rayon, Polyester, Nylon, etc.)
By End-User / Application
Apparel
Footwear
Bedding and mattress
Luggage and bags
Others
By Company
Coats
A&E
Amann
Vardhman
Tamishna
KDS Thread
Modi Thread
Well Group
Durak
Onuki
Threads (India)
Hapete
PT. Sing Long
Sarla Fibers
Simtex Group
HP Threads
IEM
Jovidasal
Huarui
Hoton Group
Huaxin
S.Derons
Forland
Ningbo MH
Yiwu Mingrong
Amin Associates
Sujata Synthetics
Rising Group
United Thread
Kai International
Gunze
