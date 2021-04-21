Global Injection Molded Plastics Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Summary
In the plastic molding process, plastic resins are used in pellet or granular form. Choice of plastic type depends on the kind of product being made, its requirements and the overall budget. Of the hundreds of available plastics, only a few are safe for consumer use. Some of the ones used in the plastic injection molding process include polystyrene, polycarbonate, polypropylene, polyethylene, polyamide, polyvinyl chloride and acrylic.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
ABS
HDPE
Polystyrene(PS)
Others
By Application
Automotive
Packaging
Consumer Goods
Healthcare
Others
By Company
DOW
ExxonMobil
SABIC
BASF
Sinopec
DuPont
Honeywell
Lanxess
Ineos
Borealis
NOVA Chemicals
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Teijin
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Mitsubishi
Evonik
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 ABS
Figure ABS Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure ABS Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure ABS Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure ABS Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 HDPE
Figure HDPE Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure HDPE Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure HDPE Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure HDPE Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Polystyrene(PS)
Figure Polystyrene(PS) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Polystyrene(PS) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Polystyrene(PS) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Polystyrene(PS) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Automotive
Figure Automotive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Automotive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Automotive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Automotive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Packaging
Figure Packaging Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Packaging Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Packaging Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Packaging Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Consumer Goods
Figure Consumer Goods Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Consumer Goods Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Consumer Goods Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Consumer Goods Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.4 Healthcare
Figure Healthcare Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Healthcare Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Healthcare Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)….continued
