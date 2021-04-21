Global Steel Rebars Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Summary
Steel rebars are used as tensile devices in reinforced concrete to provide strength and hold the concrete in tension. Besides the high-tensile strength, rebars also absorb energy, adapt to extreme weather conditions, and hold stress during natural calamities which make them indispensable in the construction industry.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Deformed Steel
Mild Steel
By Application
Infrastructure
Housing
Industrial
Others
By Company
ArcelorMittal
Hebei Iron and Steel
Baowu Group
Jiangsu Shagang
Sabic Hadeed
EVRAZ
Nucor
Riva Group
Emirates Steel
SteelAsia
Qatar Steel
Mechel
Jianlong Iron and Steel
Tata Steel
NLMK Group
Celsa Steel
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Deformed Steel
Figure Deformed Steel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Deformed Steel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Deformed Steel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Deformed Steel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Mild Steel
Figure Mild Steel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Mild Steel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Mild Steel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Mild Steel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Infrastructure
Figure Infrastructure Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Infrastructure Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Infrastructure Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Infrastructure Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Housing
Figure Housing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Housing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Housing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Housing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Industrial
Figure Industrial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Industrial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Industrial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Industrial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.4 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview….continued
