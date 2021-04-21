Global Vegetable Parchment Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Vegetable parchment (paper) is made by passing a waterleaf (an unsized paper like blotters) made of pulp fibers into sulfuric acid. The sulfuric acid hydrolyses and solubilises the main natural organic polymer, cellulose, present in the pulp wood fibers. The paper web is then washed in water, which stops the hydrolysis of the cellulose and causes a kind of cellulose coating to form on the waterleaf. The final paper is dried. This coating is a natural non-porous cement that gives to the vegetable parchment paper its resistance to grease and its semi-translucency. Vegetable parchment is used in textile, food packaging, baking, technical laminates etc.
The global Vegetable Parchment market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5007374-global-vegetable-parchment-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Corex Group
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-valine-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02
Ahlstrom
Pudumjee Group
BRANOpac
Taian Baichuan Paper
Tanco
Dispapali
Scan Holdings
McNairn Packaging
AMOL Group
Tianming Paper
The Foodwrap Co
Morvel Poly Films
Major applications as follows:
Packing
Printed Matter
Textile
Others
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/electrolytic-iron-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2020-covid-19-version-2021-03-07
Major Type as follows:
Plain Vegetable Parchment
Siliconized Genuine Vegetable Parchment
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Vegetable Parchment Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Vegetable Parchment Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Vegetable Parchment Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Vegetable Parchment Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Corex Group
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Corex Group
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Corex Group
3.1.4 Recent Development
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://bisouv.com/