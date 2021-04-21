Global Epoxy Hardener Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Summary
The curing process is a chemical reaction in which the epoxide groups in epoxy resin reacts with a curing agent (hardener) to form a highly crosslinked, three-dimensional network. In order to convert epoxy resins into a hard, infusible, and rigid material, it is necessary to cure the resin with hardener. The products are available for a wide range of civil engineering, infrastructure and other
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Amine Based Products
Anhydrides Based Products
Other Type
By Application
Coatings
Construction
Electrical & Electronics
Wind Energy
Adhesives
Composites
By Company
Olin Corporation (Dow)
Hexion
Huntsman
KUKDO
Reichhold
Atul
Aditya Birla Group
BASF
Evonik
Air Products
Royce International
Cardolite
Gabriel Performance Products
Mitsubishi Chemical
Incorez
Hitachi Chemical
Cargill
Dasen Material
Rich Chemical
Shangdong DEYUAN
Yun Teh Industrial
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Amine Based Products
Figure Amine Based Products Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Amine Based Products Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Amine Based Products Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Amine Based Products Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Anhydrides Based Products
Figure Anhydrides Based Products Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Anhydrides Based Products Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Anhydrides Based Products Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Anhydrides Based Products Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Other Type
Figure Other Type Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Other Type Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Other Type Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Other Type Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Coatings
Figure Coatings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Coatings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Coatings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Coatings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Construction
Figure Construction Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Construction Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Construction Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Construction Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics
Figure Electrical & Electronics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Electrical & Electronics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Electrical & Electronics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Electrical & Electronics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.4 Wind Energy
Figure Wind Energy Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Wind Energy Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Wind Energy Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Wind Energy Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.5 Adhesives
Figure Adhesives Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Adhesives Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Adhesives Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Adhesives Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)….continued
