Global VCI Film Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Corrosion inhibitors can be applied to items to help prevent rust and corrosion. Volatile corrosion inhibitors (VCI) or vapor phase corrosion inhibitors can be provided inside a package in a pouch or can be incorporated in a saturated overwrap of special paper. Many of these are organic salts that condense on the metal to resist corrosion. Some films also have VCI emitting capability.
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Cortec
Aicello Corporation
NTIC
MetPro Group
Branopac
Nokstop Chem
Daubert VCI
Shenyang VCI
Shanghai Dajia Electronics
Nantong Yongyu Anti-Rust
Suzhou Keysun
Major applications as follows:
Machinery Industry
Electronic industry
Major Type as follows:
VCI Stretch film
VCI Shrink film
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global VCI Film Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global VCI Film Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global VCI Film Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global VCI Film Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Cortec
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Cortec
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Cortec
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Aicello Corporation
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Aicello Corporation
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Aicello Corporation
3.2.4 Recent Development
….continued
