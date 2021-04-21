Global VCI Film Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Corrosion inhibitors can be applied to items to help prevent rust and corrosion. Volatile corrosion inhibitors (VCI) or vapor phase corrosion inhibitors can be provided inside a package in a pouch or can be incorporated in a saturated overwrap of special paper. Many of these are organic salts that condense on the metal to resist corrosion. Some films also have VCI emitting capability.

The global VCI Film market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Cortec

Aicello Corporation

NTIC

MetPro Group

Branopac

Nokstop Chem

Daubert VCI

Shenyang VCI

Shanghai Dajia Electronics

Nantong Yongyu Anti-Rust

Suzhou Keysun

Major applications as follows:

Machinery Industry

Electronic industry

Major Type as follows:

VCI Stretch film

VCI Shrink film

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global VCI Film Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global VCI Film Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global VCI Film Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global VCI Film Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Cortec

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Cortec

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Cortec

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Aicello Corporation

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Aicello Corporation

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Aicello Corporation

3.2.4 Recent Development

….continued

