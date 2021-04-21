Global Concrete-polymer Material Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

BASF

Sika

Mapei

Fosroc

DOW Chemical

Sauereisen

Kwik Bond Polymers

Dudick

Ergonarmor

Crown Polymers

Forte Composites

Basetek

Armorock

MEA Group

ACO Group

Ulma Group

Armorcast

Civilworks Group

DWD System

Jiangsu Polycon

Cornerstone Construction Material

Major applications as follows:

Non-residential Structures

Infrastructure

Residential

Major Type as follows:

Epoxy

Latex

Acrylate

Polyester

Vinyl

Furan

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Concrete-polymer Material Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Concrete-polymer Material Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Concrete-polymer Material Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Concrete-polymer Material Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

….continued

