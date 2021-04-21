Global Concrete-polymer Material Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
BASF
Sika
Mapei
Fosroc
DOW Chemical
Sauereisen
Kwik Bond Polymers
Dudick
Ergonarmor
Crown Polymers
Forte Composites
Basetek
Armorock
MEA Group
ACO Group
Ulma Group
Armorcast
Civilworks Group
DWD System
Jiangsu Polycon
Cornerstone Construction Material
Major applications as follows:
Non-residential Structures
Infrastructure
Residential
Major Type as follows:
Epoxy
Latex
Acrylate
Polyester
Vinyl
Furan
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Concrete-polymer Material Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Concrete-polymer Material Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Concrete-polymer Material Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Concrete-polymer Material Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
….continued
