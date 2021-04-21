Global VCI Anti Rust Paper Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Volatile corrosion inhibitors (VCI) are a type of corrosion inhibitor that are used to protect ferrous materials and nonferrous metals against corrosion or oxidation where it is impractical to apply surface treatments. They slowly release compounds within a sealed airspace that actively prevents surface corrosion. A typical application is to protect stored tools or parts inside bags, boxes or cupboards, one advantage of VCIs being that if the container is opened and reclosed, levels of inhibitor will recover.

FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5007370-global-vci-anti-rust-paper-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025

The global VCI Anti Rust Paper market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

CORTEC

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-refrigerant-r32-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02

Branopac

Armor Protective Packaging

OJI PAPER

Daubert VCI

Zerust

RustxUS

LPS Industries

Transilwrap (Metpro)

Protective Packaging Corporation

RBL Industries

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-non-surgical-fat-reduction-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-07

Technology Packaging Ltd

Protopak Engineering Corp

Green Packaging

Major applications as follows:

Metal Producing

Metal Forging and Die Casting

Metalworking

Finished Products

Others

Major Type as follows:

VCI paper for ferrous metals

VCI paper for non-ferrous metals

VCI multi-metal papers

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global VCI Anti Rust Paper Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global VCI Anti Rust Paper Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global VCI Anti Rust Paper Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global VCI Anti Rust Paper Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 CORTEC

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of CORTEC

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of CORTEC

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Branopac

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105