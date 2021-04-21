Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP)Market Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Description:

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Non-metallic RTP

Metallic RTP

By Application

Oil Flow Lines

Gas Distribution Networks

Water Injection Lines

Others

By Company

Technip

GE Oil & Gas(Wellstream)

National Oilwell Varco(NKT Flexibles)

Shawcor(Flexpipe Systems)

FlexSteel

SoluForce (Pipelife)

H.A.T-FLEX

Polyflow, LLC

Prysmian

Aerosun Corporation

Changchun GaoXiang Special pipe

PES.TEC

Airborne Oil & Gas

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Non-metallic RTP

Figure Non-metallic RTP Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Non-metallic RTP Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Non-metallic RTP Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Non-metallic RTP Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Metallic RTP

Figure Metallic RTP Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Metallic RTP Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Metallic RTP Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Metallic RTP Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Oil Flow Lines

Figure Oil Flow Lines Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Oil Flow Lines Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Oil Flow Lines Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Oil Flow Lines Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Gas Distribution Networks

Figure Gas Distribution Networks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Gas Distribution Networks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Gas Distribution Networks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Gas Distribution Networks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.3 Water Injection Lines

Figure Water Injection Lines Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Water Injection Lines Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Water Injection Lines Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Water Injection Lines Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.4 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

Figure Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2 Market by Region

1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Asia-Pacific Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.2 North America

Figure North America Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure North America Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure North America Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure North America Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.3 Europe

Figure Europe Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Europe Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Europe Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Europe Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.4 South America

Figure South America Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure South America Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure South America Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure South America Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Middle East & Africa Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Middle East & Africa Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Middle East & Africa Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Global and Regional Market by Company

2.1 Global

2.1.1 Global Sales by Company

Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.1.2 Global Price by Company

Table Global Price by Company 2015-2020

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Company

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Company

Table Asia-Pacific Price by Company 2015-2020

2.3 North America

2.3.1 North America Sales by Company

Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.3.2 North America Price by Company

Table North America Price by Company 2015-2020

2.4 Europe

2.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Company

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.4.2 Europe Price by Company

Table Europe Price by Company 2015-2020

2.5 South America

2.5.1 South America Sales by Company

Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.5.2 South America Price by Company

Table South America Price by Company 2015-2020

2.6 Middle East & Africa

2.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Company

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Company

Table Middle East & Africa Price by Company 2015-2020

3 Global and Regional Market by Type

3.1 Global

3.1.1 Global Sales by Type

Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.1.2 Global Price by Type

Table Global Price by Type 2015-2020

3.2 Asia-Pacific

3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Type

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Type

Table Asia-Pacific Price by Type 2015-2020

3.3 North America

3.3.1 North America Sales by Type

Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.3.2 North America Price by Type

Table North America Price by Type 2015-2020

3.4 Europe

3.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Type

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.4.2 Europe Price by Type

Table Europe Price by Type 2015-2020

3.5 South America

3.5.1 South America Sales by Type

Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.5.2 South America Price by Type

Table South America Price by Type 2015-2020

3.6 Middle East & Africa

3.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Type

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Type

Table Middle East & Africa Price by Type 2015-2020

4 Global and Regional Market by Application

4.1 Global

4.1.1 Global Sales by Application

Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.1.2 Global Price by Application

Table Global Price by Application 2015-2020

4.2 Asia-Pacific

4.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Application

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Application

Table Asia-Pacific Price by Application 2015-2020

4.3 North America

4.3.1 North America Sales by Application

Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.3.2 North America Price by Application

Table North America Price by Application 2015-2020

4.4 Europe

4.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Application

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.4.2 Europe Price by Application

Table Europe Price by Application 2015-2020

4.5 South America

4.5.1 South America Sales by Application

Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.5.2 South America Price by Application

Table South America Price by Application 2015-2020

4.6 Middle East & Africa

4.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Application

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Application

Table Middle East & Africa Price by Application 2015-2020

5 Regional Trade

5.1 Export

Table Regional Export 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Table Regional Export 2015-2020 (Volume)

5.2 Import

Table Regional Import 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Table Regional Import 2015-2020 (Volume)

6 Key Manufacturers

6.1 Technip

6.1.1 Company Information

6.1.2 Products Overview

6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Technip

6.2 GE Oil & Gas(Wellstream) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.3 National Oilwell Varco(NKT Flexibles) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.4 Shawcor(Flexpipe Systems) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.5 FlexSteel (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.6 SoluForce (Pipelife) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.7 H.A.T-FLEX (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.8 Polyflow, LLC (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.9 Prysmian (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.10 Aerosun Corporation (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.11 Changchun GaoXiang Special pipe (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.12 PES.TEC (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.13 Airborne Oil & Gas (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

7 Industry Upstream

7.1 Industry Chain

Figure Industry Chain Overview

7.2 Raw Materials

Figure Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) SWOT List

8 Market Environment

8.1 SWOT

8.2 Porter’s Five Forces

Figure Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Porter’s Five Forces

8.3 Coronavirus Impact on the Industry

8.3.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Production

8.3.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Demand

8.3.3 Impact of Covid-19 on Purchase & Use

8.3.4 Impact of Covid-19 on Price

8.3.5 Impact of Covid-19 on Others

