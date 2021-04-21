Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Sinopec
Toray Plastics
Profol
Oben
INNOVIA
Jindal Films Americas LLC
Vibac
Treofan
SIBUR
Impex Global
MANUCOR SPA
FlexFilm
Gettel Group
Cosmo
FuRong
Biofilm
Amcor Limited
Sealed Air Corporation
Major applications as follows:
Food Packaging
Pharmaceuticals Packaging
Consumer Goods Packaging
Industrial Packaging
Agriculture
Construction
Major Type as follows:
Standard
Food Packaging Grade
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Sinopec
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Sinopec
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sinopec
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Toray Plastics
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Toray Plastics
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Toray Plastics
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 Profol
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Profol
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Profol
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 Oben
3.4.1 Company Information
…continued
