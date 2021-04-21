Global COVID-19 World Special Fire Truck Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Summary

Special Fire Truck is a special type of fire engine. Mainly include ARFF, forest fire engines, dangerous goods fire engines, smoke car and other models.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Special Fire Truck , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Special Fire Truck market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

ARFF

Forest Fire Engines

Dangerous Goods Fire Engines

Smoke Car

Others

By End-User / Application

City Fire Fighting

Industrial Fire Fighting

Fire Fighting in the Wild

Airport Fire Fighting

Others

By Company

Rosenbauer

Oshkosh

Morita Holdings

Magirus

E-ONE

KME

Gimaex

Ziegler Firefighting

Ferrara Fire Apparatus

CFE

Beijing Zhongzhuo

Tianhe

