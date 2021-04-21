COVID-19 World Seed Coating Agent Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary

Seed coating agents are compounds effective in protecting seed and young seedlings from attack by disease and insects. They may also supply nutrition for young seedling growth.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Seed Coating Agent , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Seed Coating Agent market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Suspended Seed Coating Agent

Emulsions

Wettable powder

Others

By End-User / Application

Wheat

Corn

Soybean

Others

By Company

Bayer

Syngenta

Basf

Cargill

Rotam

Germains Seed Technology

Croda International

BrettYoung

Clariant International

Precision Laboratories

Chromatech Incorporated

Sumitomo Chemical

SATEC

Volkschem Crop Science

Beinong Haili

Henan Zhongzhou

Sichuan Redseed

Liaoning Zhuangmiao-Tech

Jilin Bada Pesticide

Anwei Fengle Agrochem

Tianjin Lirun Beifang

Green Agrosino

Shandong Huayang

Chongqing Zhongyiji

