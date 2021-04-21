Global PA 12 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

Polyamide 12 (PA 12) is a polymer with the formula [(CH2)11C(O)NH]n. It is made from ω-aminolauric acid or laurolactam monomers that each have 12 carbons.it is Semi-crystalline-crystalline thermoplastic material. Relatively low density, low water absorption. It has physical properties that make it an excellent material for manufacturing many different products

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4946301-global-pa-12-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025

The global PA 12 market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

ALSO READ :https://articlescad.com/plating-on-plastics-market-segment-size-growth-trends-demand-key-player-profile-and-regional-ou-1005833.html

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Evonik(DE)

Arkema(FR)

EMS-Grivory(CH)

UBE Industries(JP)

Major applications as follows:

Food & Medical

Automotive

Electronics

Mechanical Engineering

ALSO READ :https://telegra.ph/Automotive-Light-Weight-Body-Panel-Market-Progress-Impacted-by-COVID-19-04-13

Major Type as follows:

Bio-based PA 12

Petroleum-based PA 12

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global PA 12 Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global PA 12 Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global PA 12 Market Foreca

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105