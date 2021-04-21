Global Concrete Fibers Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

BASF

W. R. Grace

CEMEX

Propex Operating Company

Sika

Bekaert

ABC Polymer Industries

Fibercon International

Nycon

Fabpro Polymers

The Euclid Chemical Company

Reliance Industries

Owens Corning

FORTA

Helix steel

Elasto Plastics

UltraTech Cement

Major applications as follows:

Industrial Flooring

Bridge & Road

Residential & Commercial Building

Others

Major Type as follows:

Natural Fibers

Synthetic Fibers

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Concrete Fibers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Concrete Fibers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Concrete Fibers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Concrete Fibers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

….continued

