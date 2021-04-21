Civil Helicopter Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Civil Helicopter , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Civil Helicopter market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Helicopters (carrying capacity of 200-250 kg)

Helicopters (carrying capacity of 1000-1500 kg)

VTOL airplanes (carrying capacity of 200-250 kg)

By End-User / Application

Commercial Use

Personal Use

By Company

Airbus Helicopters

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Bell Helicopter Textron Inc

Enstrom Helicopter Corporation

Finmeccanica Helicopters

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd

MD Helicopters Inc

Robinson Helicopter Company

Russian Helicopters JSC

Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

HAFEI AVIATION INDUSTRY CO.,LTD

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Civil Helicopter Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Civil Helicopter Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Civil Helicopter Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Civil Helicopter Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Civil Helicopter Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Civil Helicopter Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Civil Helicopter Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Civil Helicopter Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Civil Helicopter Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Civil Helicopter Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Civil Helicopter Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Civil Helicopter Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Civil Helicopter Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Civil Helicopter Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Civil Helicopter Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Civil Helicopter Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Civil Helicopter Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Civil Helicopter Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Civil Helicopter Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.4 South America

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019

6 North America Market

6.1 by Type

Table North America Civil Helicopter Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America Civil Helicopter Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

6.2 by End-Use / Application

Table North America Civil Helicopter Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America Civil Helicopter Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

6.3 by Regions

Table North America Civil Helicopter Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America Civil Helicopter Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

7 Europe Market

7.1 by Type

Table Europe Civil Helicopter Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Europe Civil Helicopter Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

7.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Europe Civil Helicopter Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Europe Civil Helicopter Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

7.3 by Regions

Table Europe Civil Helicopter Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Europe Civil Helicopter Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

Table Asia-Pacific Civil Helicopter Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Civil Helicopter Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

8.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Asia-Pacific Civil Helicopter Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Civil Helicopter Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

8.3 by Regions

Table Asia-Pacific Civil Helicopter Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Civil Helicopter Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

9 South America Market

9.1 by Type

Table South America Civil Helicopter Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table South America Civil Helicopter Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

9.2 by End-Use / Application

Table South America Civil Helicopter Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table South America Civil Helicopter Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

9.3 by Regions

Table South America Civil Helicopter Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Civil Helicopter Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

10 Middle East & Africa Market

10.1 by Type

Table Middle East & Africa Civil Helicopter Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Civil Helicopter Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

10.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Middle East & Africa Civil Helicopter Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Civil Helicopter Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

10.3 by Regions

….CONTINUED

