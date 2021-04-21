Global PA (Polyamide) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

The global PA (Polyamide) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Advanced Laser Materials LLC

Akron Polymer Systems Inc.

Angstron Materials Inc.

Arkema Inc

Arrowhead Plastic Engineering Inc

Asahi Kasei Plastics North America

BASF Corporation

Bond-Laminates GmbH

Btech

Burgmann Packings Braided Composites

Celanese Corporation

DSM

DuPont Automotive

EsPro Compounds

Essentium Materials LLC

Evonik Corporation

EY Technologies

Fibrtec

FRP Resource Inc

Goodfellow Corp

Grip Metal

Haufler Composites GmbH & Co. KG

LANXESS Corporation

Lenderink Technologies

Lingol

Nanocyl SA

NanoSperse LLC

National Chemicals

Nexeo Solutions

Major applications as follows:

Mechanical

Car

Electrical Appliances

Chemical

Others

Major Type as follows:

Nylon 6

Nylon 66

Nylon 46

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

