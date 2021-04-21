Global Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Summary
“Water Dispenser or water cooler is connected to the mains and provide an instant supply of not only chilled water but also boiling hot and hot water. They are generally broken up in two categories: bottleless and bottled Water Dispenser. Bottleless or plumbed in Water Dispenser are hooked up to a water supply, while bottled Water Dispenser require delivery (or self-pick-up) of water in large bottles from vendors.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
BWC
POU
By Application
Commercial
Household
By Company
Culligan
Primo
Oasis
Clover
Aqua Clara
Champ
Waterlogic
Honeywell
Whirlpool
Avalon
Newair
Ebac
Edgar
Cosmetal
Ragalta
Aquaid
Midea
Angel
Qinyuan
Haier
Lamo
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
