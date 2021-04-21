Global COVID-19 World Road Sweeper Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Summary

Road Sweeper is designed to sweep roads and control pollution. It is widely used in urban roads, construction plants, airports and seaports. It can be used indoor or outdoor, wet or dry. At first, it was refitted from general automotive and now it’s used as a kind of special automotive. So the main structure of Road Sweeper is same as general automotive.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Road Sweeper , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Road Sweeper market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Small-sized Road Sweeper

Large-sized Road Sweeper

By End-User / Application

Municipal

Airport

Private

Others

By Company

Bucher (Johnston)

Nilfisk

FAYAT GROUP

FAUN

BRODD

Aebi Schmidt

Hako

Alfred Karcher

Disab Vacuum Technology

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Road Sweeper Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Road Sweeper Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Road Sweeper Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Road Sweeper Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Road Sweeper Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Road Sweeper Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Road Sweeper Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Road Sweeper Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Road Sweeper Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Road Sweeper Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Road Sweeper Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Road Sweeper Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Road Sweeper Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Road Sweeper Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Road Sweeper Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Road Sweeper Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Road Sweeper Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Road Sweeper Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Road Sweeper Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.4 South America

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019

6 North America Market

6.1 by Type

Table North America Road Sweeper Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America Road Sweeper Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

6.2 by End-Use / Application

Table North America Road Sweeper Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America Road Sweeper Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

6.3 by Regions

Table North America Road Sweeper Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America Road Sweeper Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

7 Europe Market

7.1 by Type

Table Europe Road Sweeper Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Europe Road Sweeper Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

7.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Europe Road Sweeper Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Europe Road Sweeper Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

7.3 by Regions

Table Europe Road Sweeper Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Europe Road Sweeper Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

Table Asia-Pacific Road Sweeper Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Road Sweeper Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

8.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Asia-Pacific Road Sweeper Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Road Sweeper Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

8.3 by Regions

Table Asia-Pacific Road Sweeper Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Road Sweeper Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

9 South America Market

9.1 by Type

Table South America Road Sweeper Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table South America Road Sweeper Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

9.2 by End-Use / Application

Table South America Road Sweeper Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table South America Road Sweeper Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

9.3 by Regions

Table South America Road Sweeper Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Road Sweeper Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

10 Middle East & Africa Market

10.1 by Type

Table Middle East & Africa Road Sweeper Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Road Sweeper Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

10.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Middle East & Africa Road Sweeper Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Road Sweeper Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

10.3 by Regions

Table Middle East & Africa Road Sweeper Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Road Sweeper Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

11 Market Forecast

11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global Road Sweeper Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global Road Sweeper Market Volume (Volume) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Road Sweeper Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Road Sweeper Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Road Sweeper Market Volume (Volume) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Road Sweeper Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global Road Sweeper Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global Road SweeperMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)

11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global Road Sweeper Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global Road Sweeper Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

12 Key Manufacturers

12.Evonik Bucher (Johnston)

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Bucher (Johnston)

12.2 Nilfisk

12.3 FAYAT GROUP

12.4 FAUN

12.5 BRODD

12.6 Aebi Schmidt

12.7 Hako

12.8 Alfred Karcher

12.9 Disab Vacuum Technology

13 Overview of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.1 Analysis of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.2 Industry Development Stage (COVID-19)

13.3 General Situation of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.4 Analysis of Industry Development Characteristics (COVID-19)

14 Research ConclusionList of Table

Table Global Road Sweeper Market and Growth by Type….continued

