Global UHMWPE Sheet Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary
Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE or UHMW), is a kind of thermoplastic polyethylene chemical materials, which has high molecular weight over 1.5millon as usual. Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene offers a unique combination of wear and corrosion resistance, low friction surface, and impact strength. At present, most of the processing of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene sheet using sintering molding method, but also the plunger extrusion is low popularity.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
By Application
Transport
Conveyor Systems and Automation
Mechanical and Plant Engineering
Water Treatment
Food Industry
Others
By Company
Röchling Group
Quadrant Plastics
Qiyuan Plastics
Wefapress
Artek
TSE Industries
Murdotec Kunststoffe
Curbell Plastics
GEHR GmbH
CPS GmbH
Okulen
PAR Group
Sekisui Seikei
Anyang Chaogao
Mitsuboshi
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Content :
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global UHMWPE SheetMarket Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global UHMWPE SheetMarket Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global UHMWPE SheetMarket Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global UHMWPE SheetMarket Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
