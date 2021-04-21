Global 1,2-Pentanediol Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Summary
1,2-pentanediol is an important organic intermediate, mainly used as a synthetic agent for the synthesis of propiconazole, but also the production of polyester fiber, surfactants, cosmetics, pharmaceutical and other important raw materials.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Cosmetic Grade
Industrial Grade
By Application
Pesticide Intermediates
Cosmetic
Others
By Company
BASF
Evonik
Symrise
Minasolve
Kokyu
Realsun Chemical
Jujing Chemical
Jiangsu First
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Cosmetic Grade
Figure Cosmetic Grade Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Cosmetic Grade Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Cosmetic Grade Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Cosmetic Grade Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Industrial Grade
Figure Industrial Grade Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Industrial Grade Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Industrial Grade Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Industrial Grade Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Pesticide Intermediates
Figure Pesticide Intermediates Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Pesticide Intermediates Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Pesticide Intermediates Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Pesticide Intermediates Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Cosmetic
Figure Cosmetic Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Cosmetic Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Cosmetic Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Cosmetic Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview….continued
